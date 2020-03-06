 Samantha Ware joins the cast of the second season of Doom Patrol

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Serie "Doom Patrol" keep adding faces for your cast in your sum and go on. This time we talk about Samantha Ware, the actress known for the series "Glee", in addition to participating in "Barry" and in "Dilemma", which will have the status of recurring guest star. She will appear in several episodes of the second season performing one of Crazy Jane's personalities, the character of Diane Guerrero.

Recall that the "public face" of Jane's different personalities are interpreted by Diane herself, but that journey into the mind of Jane who made the first season revealed a multitude of personalities, each one interpreted by different actors. It seems therefore evident that the second season will again make some trip to Jane's mind.

DC has not yet revealed the release date of the second season of "Doom Patrol", but it is announced that it will be released in this 2020 on the two DC Universe platforms and on HBO Max.

Via information | Comic book