 Sam Witwer advances the second season of the Mandalorian

Until the promotion of the second season of "The Mandalorian", the news are coming from the hand of statements that, in a particularly vague way, advance the new episodes of the Disney + series. This time it is no different, unfortunately, but it comes from an actor who is not in the cast, at least for the moment.

The actor Sam Witwer has voiced Darth Maul in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars: Rebels", reason why it has a very close relation with Dave Filoni, writer and producer of the series. In a recent interview with SW Holocron, he has confirmed that he has had conversations with Filoni about the series and it seems that he knows much more than any other person would know:

There are things that [Dave Filoni] is going to bring to the second season of "The Mandalorian" that will blow your mind because the truth is that, in this type of thing, Dave and George [Lucas] share instinct.

As an example remember the witches of Dathomir from Clone Wars and the teamwork that Lucas and Filoni were doing at the time.

The issue of the possibility of seeing him appear in the series with a role, even a small one, also came up. Maul passed away in "Star Wars: Rebels" so, if it is still considered canon, he could not return as the Sith Lord but due to being animation and this real action would not be a big problem bringing him with another character. Witwer indeed confirms that he was considered for the first season thanks to the people in the casting office. and shows his willingness to collaborate with Filoni again if the opportunity arises:

They put me on a short list for some role and I thought it came from Dave but then I found out it came from the casting people. […] I suppose what they do is put people on a list and then the producers choose someone. So I told Dave and I think it was kind of awkward because I said something like "When I'm in the series"… but what he meant was that I removed myself from the list myself because I didn't want to meddle in his series. […] What I wanted to tell him is that if he needs me for something I can help with, he can tell me personally. I'm not going to intrude, that's what I wanted to say, because I feel like Star Wars owes me nothing. Star Wars has been very good to me.

There is no release date for the second season of "The Mandalorian" but recently the titles of the episodes have been published.

