Sam sounds to direct Doctor Strange 2

We haven't seen Sam Raimi in charge of a superhero since Spider-Man 3, the acclaimed 2007 film that closed the first Marvel character trilogy in theaters. This may change soon if you end up keeping the address of Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse, movie that could end up in your hands.

They tell Variety that the director of the horror classic Evil Dead is in full negotiations to direct the sequel to the Marvel Studios saga starring Benedict Cumberbatch, as the original director, Scott Derrickson, left the project on January 9 due to creative differences.

Raimi has worked on several projects since he finished with Spider-Man 3. The last film he directed was Oz: a fantasy world, but he has produced films such as No respires, Crawl, The Grudge and the remake of Evil Dead.

He has also been the director and screenwriter of Ash vs. Evil Dead, the television sequel starring Bruce Campbell himself as Ash.

Scott Derrickson defined Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse as the first horror film from UCM and given Raimi's reputation we may still have a bit of terror with comedy touches.

At the time of Derrickson's departure, many speculated that Marvel Studios had problems with the director's vision by not wanting a very dark or only horror film within the UCM. Now it remains to be seen if Raimi keeps the job and what he is capable of doing with the character.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is one of the films that will make up phase 4 of the UCM with Viuda Negra and Los Eternos, both dated for the same year. Shang-Chi, Black Panther 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder are also there.