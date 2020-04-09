TV Shows

Sam Smith invites fans to exercise with fun image

April 9, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
During this quarantine, there have been many celebrities who have remained more active on social networks and closer to their followers than ever, also trying to make their quarantine more entertaining and enjoyable.

Such is the case with Sam Smith, the British singer recently shared a funny image with the intention of asking his fans to stay active and exercise to avoid boredom by being locked up.

The interpreter of songs like "How do you feel" and "I'm not the only one" published a photo wearing a gym outfit in the colors of the upcoming spring summer season, a blonde wig and heels to entertain his fans.

"How is everyone doing today? Are they active? Missing other humans a lot", read the description of the photograph that the singer published.

It should be noted that, although many believed that it was a real image, it turns out that the artistic account of Instagram @ Kookoo.s drew on the photograph of the singer said outfit, to share his art and a little humor among Internet users.

The publication collected more than 400 thousand likes and hundreds of comments highlighting the positive attitude that Sam Smith always shows in each of his publications.

.

