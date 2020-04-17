TV Shows

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato release the single "I'm Ready"

April 17, 2020
Edie Perez
Singers Sam Smith and Demi Lovato teamed up to release the song "I'm Ready" and have managed to fascinate all their fans, thus reaching half a million views in the official video just a few hours after being released.

Before the launch, the interpreters held a live conference for all their followers, where they explained a little about what the new single is about, as well as the theme of the video.

Featuring a neon aesthetic, themed in Olympics tournaments and references to the LGBT community, the video shows two people ready to receive true love after a long wait and hundreds of people accompanying them during the three and a half minutes.

The video is already one of this year's favorites and has become a great tribute to the gay community, featuring one of the most popular LGBT icons of recent times.

"I'm Ready" is the second official single from Sam Smith's new record material "To Die For", which so far has no release date, since the coronavirus had to be postponed from its original date, this month of April.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

