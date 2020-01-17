Sam Rockwell: The King of Dance

Share it:

“They may remind me of the uncle in that movie. Not the protagonist, but the other uncle. That when they see they think ” Oh yeah! If it's that guy! I like! It's pretty good… “Well, thanks, yes. That's me". That's how it started Sam Rockwell (Daly City, California, 1968) the monologue of his, to date, only participation in the Saturday night Live. It was on January 13, 2018, a month and a half before he won his, also to date, only Oscar as a Supporting Actor for his work in Three ads outside (M. McDonagh, 2017). And like Dixon, the racist and misogynist policeman who earned him the statuette – which at the same time revealed a sick society and plunged us without remedy into a world of grays -, that comic start discovered at least three truths. First, that ‘uncle that’ knows how to laugh at himself, but at the same time he knows what place he occupies in the Hollywood food chain: a familiar face, "But not as much as a first sword, as Brad Pitt could be", point. The second, his predilection for different characters. Eccentric "Or the weirdoes", as he is responsible for pointing out. “But really weird weirdoes, the ones you can't refuse. I tried to put them aside and sell myself … But, luckily, it didn't work out. ” And the third, which comes to be a compendium of the first two, which after almost three decades of career, dozens of prizes and even more dances in tapes of all types of fur and budget, as different from each other as the two that premiered this month –Richard Jewell, Clint Eastwood's latest contribution to his cinema of everyday heroes; Y Jojo Rabbit, an anti-Nazi satire directed by the unclassifiable Taika Waititi – when we see it on screen the first thing that assails us is the same question that Christopher Walken asked himself when, remember, “I saw it happen fleetingly in that Woody Allen comedy, Celebrity (1998). I told myself, but who the hell is this guy? ” That is, who the hell is Sam Rockwell?

AN AGREEMENT, WRAPPED IN A MYSTERY …

… within an enigma. To decipher Rockwell it is not necessary to resort to an appointment of Winston Churchill, but to pull a newspaper archive and see, for example, what the directors who have worked with him think. Paco Cabezas, who directed it in Mr. Right (2015), he told us that “I would wrap it in wrapping paper and take it to my parents for Christmas”. Martin McDonagh, with whom he worked in the aforementioned Three ads outside and before in Seven psychopaths (2012) and the play A Behanding in Spokane, ensures that "Sam is the best actor of his generation, even if nobody says so." Something that George Clooney might agree with, if not his discoverer – by then Rockwell was already carrying a whopping 34 long boulders, with robaescenes roles in The green Mile (1999), Galaxy Quest (1999) or Charlie's Angels (2000) -, yes the director who gave him his first protagonist in Confessions of a dangerous mind (2002), where he played Sam Barris, an American TV personality who confessed to being a murderer at the orders of the CIA: “Sam is one of the best actors I've ever seen. His ability to make you sympathize with characters that normally disgust you is unusual. And it seems that it does not cost you any effort. If I think about it a little, I think I hate it. ”

With Alfie Allen and Roman Griffin Davis in "Jojo Rabbit". Larry Horricks

That innate talent that Clooney talks about may actually be a thing of the years that Rockwell has been between stages, rehearsal rooms and dressing rooms. Before even wanting to engage in interpretation. The son of two aspiring actors who separated when he was five years old, Sam stayed with his father, Pete, in San Francisco while his mother, Penny, pursued the dream of being an actress in New York. Remember what happened “Every summer with her and since I couldn't afford a babysitter, she took me with her to work. For a long time he dedicated himself to singing telegrams. Once I accompanied her to sing one to Jack Lemmon. After we went to a cafeteria, she drank something and they gave me rice pudding until it was time to go to rehearse. That stage was magical ”, he says, although he also acknowledges that a bit confusing. One day, Rockwell shared backstage with a handful of Village hipsters and, a few times later, "I was returning to my provincial life in San Francisco." At the age of 10 he had already debuted on the Off-Broadway – interpreting Rick from Humphrey Bogart in White House in an impromptu sketch with his mother like Ilsa–, seen his first striptease and smoked the first gray hair. “I saw and did things that a kid at that age is not supposed to see or do. For something to shock me, it has to be very strong. Maybe that makes me a freak. I do not know". What I was sure is that I was going to move to New York in search of "Action, adventure, like Holden Caulfield."

That would reach the age of 18, after going through the San Francisco School of Arts, working on its first feature, the horror tape Clownhouse (V. Salva, 1989) and give everything on the dance floor. Because if one dares to play Bob Fosse, as he did in HBO production Fosse / Verdon – for which he was nominated for the Emmy for Best Miniseries Actor -, one is supposed to trust at least moderately in his skills as a dancer. “I did it, and I couldn't be more wrong”, Rockwell says that, however, he has made his dancing one of his labels as an actor. “I was smart, saying Eh, that I know what this is about. And although I kept up, I saw instantly that what I do has nothing to do with it. To follow a choreography like Fosse's you have to have started ballet, tap, jazz, all that at six. Not like me … I started dancing with some colleagues from the institute so as not to get into more fights with the Nazis of my class. It was the days of Footloose, of Thriller by Michael Jackson of Purple rain from Prince. We were going to school dances to flirt, and was dancing. I spent the day watching Tom Cruise in Risky Business and to James Brown, surely my greatest inspiration, imitating his turns and squats. ”

THE FORGING OF A REBEL

And, without realizing it, Rockwell has been living in New York for 30 years – in an apartment in the East Village that he shares with his partner, also actress Leslie Bibb – and a career based on antiheroes, twisted characters and Side robberies. Gone are the days when I had to share a plane with disguised karatecas in The ninja turtles (S. Barron, 1990) or pay rent with beer ads. Since Tom DiCillo signed him to Box of Moonlight (1996), this Californian has managed to make his roles as with those who trained as a spectator. “I grew up watching American cinema in New Hollywood. Midnight Cowboy, Taxi Driver, Bad Land, Silkwood … These are films about antiheroes, people with flaws, which are not perfect at all, like Jack Nicholson in My life is my life (B. Rafelson, 1970), who was a real asshole. But I think that makes them more interesting than today's superheroes, you know? And also, as an actor, they are more fun. The key is to be clear that you don't have to be a jerk to play one. You have to hug your dark side, but don't let yourself be dragged by it. What I can't help is to enjoy when, like taking the subway in New York, someone notices me and thinks I recognize myself … to immediately think that I can't be there. You sound to them, but they don't know very well what. That is a great starting point for my work and I like to keep it that way. ”