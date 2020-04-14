Sam Raimi kicks off Quibi's new horror anthology with a discreet classic classic story

Share it:

It's barely a week old, but Quibi already had a couple of key releases on the waiting list for series fans. The first to arrive was '50 States of Fright ', a new horror anthology sponsored by Sam Raimi. We tell you how the thing starts.

Masters of micro-horror

Horror anthologies are always one of the most appetizing dishes for lovers of the genre. Much more interesting than a developed and exhausted idea, such as 'American Horror Story', the variety of directors and themes, as well as the possibility of relying on more or less classic third-party short stories, make them a safe bet, although always taking into account a blur in the history. Neither 'Masters of Horror' nor 'Terror in its purest form', two of the most remembered in recent years, were precisely immaculate.

Now is the time to drag the format into the new audiovisual language. '50 States of Fright 'becomes Quibi's first horror series, the new exclusive streaming platform for mobile phones. And the move is smart, although it is still too early to assess the series in its entirety, we can enjoy the first installment, divided into three small episodes of just five or six minutes. The series rescues 50 urban legends from the United States, and are written and directed by different directors and screenwriters. In an intelligent move, it seems that each one of them will come divided into three parts, so we would go to 150 episodes-micro-clips.

'The Golden Arm', written by the Raimi brothers and directed by the creator of 'Hellish Possession', is a modest and discreet starting point of a series that has yet to find its way. Raised as fictions that recreate fictitious testimonies, but based on real urban legends, it still needs an identity and a somewhat more coherent tone with what it develops, since it is difficult to get out of the state of "anything goes".

The Golden Woman

'The Golden Arm' stars Travis Fimmel and Rachel Brosnahan lumberjack and ambitious beautiful wife in need of a lifestyle that a poor mountain artisan lumberman does not have within his grasp. But what he doesn't have, he makes up. When a tragic accident require amputation of one of Heather's limbs, her husband will attempt to alleviate his wife's depression caused by the loss of her beauty.

Co-written with his inseparable brother Ivan Raimi, the cinema brings his vision of darkness and apparitions as he has always understood them, although now everything looks much cleaner than in the good old days scampering through groves. 'The Golden Arm' is a story that became popular in the United States thanks to Mark Twain. Like most urban legends and folk tales, the legend changes over the years and its geographic location doesn't really matter, since the series starts in Michigan as it could have done in any other state in the country.

As I said at the beginning, it is still too early to start evaluating this ambitious Quibi project. We will probably find lights and shadows, with more or less known names, but surely not all of them will seem as narrow as a filmmaker who, perhaps, is already tired of scaring an audience that isn't really afraid of anything. At the moment the following story, by Yoko Okumura, will take us to Kansas to see the 'America's Largest Ball of Twine'. We will continue to report.