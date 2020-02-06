General News

 Sam Raimi in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Recently "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" He was hit hard to announce that Scott Derrickson, director of the first installment, was not going to return for the sequel due to "creative differences" he has had with Marvel Studios. Thus, while maintaining the same production pace, Marvel Studios is in the position of finding a replacement for Derrickson.

As we can read in Variety, the director Sam Raimi, known on the blog for his Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire in front, is in talks with Marvel Studios to deal with the sequel to the supreme sorcerer. If this news is confirmed (Marvel has not yet pronounced) it would have to catch up quickly to meet the deadlines imposed. More than his past with superheroes, it is possible that he has weighed his work on terror more, as this film is expected to have horror components (although adapted to a general audience that guarantees the PG-13). Derrickson is expected to perform the functions of executive producer.

In the same post we talk about Chiwetel Ejiofor return as Baron Mordo but Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer is discarded. Along with the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the Doctor Strange we will have the appearance of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch as the film will be linked with "WandaVision", the series that is currently being prepared for Disney + and which will be released in December.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" It will premiere on May 7, 2021.

Via information | Variety

