         Sam Raimi could direct 'Doctor Strange 2'

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Just a few weeks ago it was announced that Scott Derrickson I was finally not going to direct 'Doctor Strange 2' for creative differences with Marvel. The study has been looking for a substitute since then and seems to have already found it: Sam Raimi.

Marvel changes strategy

According to Variety, Raimi is negotiating his signing, so there is still nothing closed. However, looking at someone like Raimi's supposed a remarkable change of strategy by MarvelWell, it's been a while since I signed someone with their experience behind the scenes.


Marvel does not have much to find a replacement for Derrickson, who will remain on board as executive producer, since production work from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will start this next May and it doesn't seem feasible to delay it.

Strange

The other question we have left is to know if Raimi will remain fit, since he has not directed any feature film since 'Oz, a fantasy world' seven years ago and I doubt that he will have a carte blanche if he decides to deal with the sequel to 'Doctor Strange'. Of course, experience in the world of superheroes is not lacking thanks to its trilogy of Spider-Man.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor will return to give life to the characters who played in the first installment, also being confirmed the presence of Elizabeth Olsen like the Scarlet Witch. In return we run out of Rachel McAdams.

