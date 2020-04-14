General News

 Sam Raimi confirms that he will direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Sam Raimi in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

We have had to wait a few months, but it has finally been confirmed that Sam Raimi will direct the film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", which this past January lost its director Scott Derrickson. It was an open secret, and something that was already taken for granted, but we still had no official confirmation from the studio. The filmmaker has anticipated everyone.

During a promotional interview for his series "50 States of Fright", they have asked him about it, and without hesitation, Sam Raimi has spoken openly on the subject, also remembering that scene from "Spider-Man 2", which is part of the Spider-Man film trilogy that Raimi directed, in which a direct reference to Doctor Strange is made.

I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always behind Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of the great comic book characters …

It was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that we were going to do a Doctor Strange movie, so I thought it was really funny that that line happened to be in the movie. I must say that I wish we had the foresight to know that I will be involved in the project.

The reference is when in the Daily Bugle, Hoffman suggests names to Jameson for the new villain in the city (Doctor Octopus) and between the names he says "Doctor Strange"Jameson reacts by saying it's cool, but says he's already caught.

The movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has a theatrical release set for him right now November 5, 2021 and it is placed as an important piece of the current Phase Four of Marvel Studios, being related to the series "WandaVision" and "Loki".

Via information | Coming Soon



