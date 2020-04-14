Sam Raimi confesses that he will direct Doctor Strange 2 … confirming the wink of Spider-man 2

Share it:

It was an open secret. Since Scott Derrickson left the management of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the arrival of Sam Raimi to the direction, even with the approval and congratulations of the director of the first Stephen Strange movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sam Raimi, known among many other things for directing the first true-picture trilogy of Spider-Man, the one starring Tobey Maguire, has "confessed" to Comingsoon his new project, of which there was still no official confirmation, during a question and answer session from his series "50 States of Fright", which premieres in Quibi.

The filmmaker has done it while confirming the intentional wink he introduced in Spider-man 2, arguably the best live-action movie of Spider-Man, in which Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) and Ted Hoffman (Ted Raimi) discuss the names of Otto Octavius's evil personality, Dr. Octopus. Hoffman suggests Dr. Strange, but Jameson says that name is already taken. It should be remembered that the rights to Spider-man were in the hands of Sony, just as now, so the character really "could not" exist in that universe.

"I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always behind Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters," Raimi described. "It was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2, I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was a lot of fun for me to have that line casually be in the movie. I must say that I wish I had had the foresight to know that I was going to participate in the project. "

Doctor Strange 2, after the domino effect in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has caused the delay of Black Widow, the November 5, 2021. Until then, you can find out what Marvel is referring to with the "Multiverse of Madness".