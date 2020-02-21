Sam Neill prepares for his return

Share it:

'Jurassic Park' is one of those movies that we found in the history of cinema that completely marked an entire generation. Released in 1993, its revolutionary special effects, its adventure story and the good work of Spielberg, made 'Jurassic Park' (or, as we call it the Viejunos, 'Jurassic Park') not only in instant classic, but in a blockbuster of epic proportions.

Many years later, Sam Neill, who was responsible for giving life to dr. Alan Grant In the first installment, he returned to do 'Jurassic Park 3', but the results at the box office were not as expected. We had to wait several more years to see the dinosaurs on the big screen again with 'Jurassic World', which was a hit, raising its box office above the 1 billion dollars. This was followed by 'Jurassic World: the fallen kingdom' and now we will have 'Jurassic World 3' … with the return of the trio of protagonists of 'Jurassic Park'! That is to say, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. And Sam Neill is already fully prepared.

"Hard day at the office. Soon I will be back with Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Note to myself: this time, take betadine, gauze, hat, sunscreen …"

We still don't know much about his synopsis, but it will reach us on June 11, 2021 and that it won't be the end of the saga, much less. Colin Trevorrow replaces J.A. Bayonne