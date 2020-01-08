Sam Mendes talks about the side of the movie

Share it:

In '1917' we followed two young soldiers in the First World War in a race against the clock to avoid the death of numerous soldiers in the front. Interpreted by George Mackay Y Dean-Charles Chapman, those young people and their trip is an immense experience where they will cross with several very recognized faces.

While some might worry that having big stars like Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch or Mark strong would distract the story of the movie, the director Sam Mendes He revealed a very specific reasoning as to why he was not at all concerned with it. During his recent appearance on ReelBlend, the director justified his reasoning: