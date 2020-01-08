Sam Mendes talks about the side of the movie

In '1917' we followed two young soldiers in the First World War in a race against the clock to avoid the death of numerous soldiers in the front. Interpreted by George Mackay Y Dean-Charles Chapman, those young people and their trip is an immense experience where they will cross with several very recognized faces.
While some might worry that having big stars like Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch or Mark strong would distract the story of the movie, the director Sam Mendes He revealed a very specific reasoning as to why he was not at all concerned with it. During his recent appearance on ReelBlend, the director justified his reasoning:
"First of all, the reason why these people are famous and known is that they are really good. And you want the best actors to play the roles. And you trust that a good actor. You could think for a second 'Oh, it's someone whom I recognize. "But then you start listening to what he is saying and you forget that. This is a pact you sign regularly with movies." Oh, that's Leonardo DiCaprio! " Now he is not Leonardo DiCaprio, he is a man who lost in the jungle to take revenge for the death of his son. "I think it's fine as long as you do it for some reason. And when you reach a certain age, if you're good, you're quite famous. "
Therefore, having stars as secondary, surrounding two practically newcomers was the perfect recipe for Mendes to execute the specific vision that he and the co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns They had for the intense narrative of the movie.
George MacKay ('Marrowbone's Secret', 'Captain Fantastic') and Dean-Charles Chapman (' Game of Thrones', 'The King') play the protagonists, Corporal Schofield and Corporal Blake respectively. The intention of Mendes was that the public could form a unique relationship with these characters while keeping them alert with what their destiny holds.
Thus, with novel actors as protagonists brings more uncertainty to the plot; there is no certainty 100% of what will happen to those characters. And with renowned actors such as Firth or Cumberbatch as officers throughout the film, there may be some distraction in regards to the mission at stake. In the case of the appearance of Mark Strong on the film, his character not only offers a way to accelerate part of the action of the film, but also acts as an anchor of humanity that prevents the film from becoming too isolated and dejected (quite the opposite of the character of Andrew Scott). All the great performers of '1917' have their own moments to shine throughout the expedition undertaken by the protagonists. Richard Madden It will also appear in the journey of these two soldiers.
Undoubtedly, the combination is one of the great proposals in the awards season. He has collected a few nominations in different awards and has already won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film in addition to the Best Director.
