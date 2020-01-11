Sam Mendes signs an immense cinematic achievement at the height of the great jewels of war cinema

Share it:

Whenever the case occurs it results in a rather bitter drink, but, unfortunately, there are not a few feature films that, in order to mask their lacks, whether structural, dramatic or interpretive, end up offering empty and soul-free exercises made up of hypervitaminated aesthetics and formal flourishes They do not go beyond the simple display of muscle. Simple and noisy devices unable to stimulate beyond the retinas of the public.

The formal treatment of a movie, or any audiovisual production with a narrative vocation, should – and should – transcend the simple commercial claim or at MacGuffin technician to fulfill his true function: to act as one more tool at the service of the director and of history, aimed at promoting the themes and speeches on which the story pivots, and to take the emotion to a new level.

The magistral '1917' is a clear example of the latter; using a spectacular – false – flat sequence that frames within the largest virguerías that the medium has given us during the last years to introduce ourselves fully into the bleak trenches of World War I and make us feel full of skin the whirlwind of sensations that plagues its suffering protagonists. The result has not ended up being other than an instant classic inside and outside the genre.

Cinema in its purest form

The sky shines clear, light blue, over a green field full of flowers and brightly colored vegetation on which two soldiers rest. The peace reigns, but with the beginning of the first camera movement and the follow-up of the duo of characters, the tonalities begin to be dyed progressively, desaturating and bathing the screen of the predominant brown between the mud and the horror of the trenches.

This almost imperceptible transition supposes a descent to the hells of which we will not leave in the 119 most stimulating and epic minutes that, probably, we will see – and allow me the risk of affirming this in the middle of January -, in this newly opened 2020. A first-person journey, as a silent witness, through the horror of war, in one of the most lucid works that war cinema has given us during the last years.

There is no doubt that we are facing a film that, inevitably, marvels in the first instance through sight. It is difficult to express in words the immense work that Roger Deakins has carried out in a '1917' that He is instantly among the top positions of his extensive and dazzling filmography; major words if we consider that we are before the signer of jewels like, 'Prisoners' or 'Blade Runner 2049'.

The teacher has put to the limit the capabilities – and ergonomics – of the ARRI Alexa Mini LF, articulating unthinkable action scenes in the case of a piece conceived as a great sequence shot, taking to the extreme the games of chiaroscuro and the use of elements such as fire – a new level compared to what was seen in 'Sicario' and 'Skyfall' -, and extracting gold from the same splendid internal assembly to make the adrenaline flow tirelessly between the armchair patio.

But, camouflaged among the great action show and pyrotechnics, the figure of Sam Mendes makes an appearance for, supported by the visceral interpretations of George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, balance the set with intimate, enormously emotional and even beautiful passages – the cherry tree scene is to be framed – among which the mohno speech of '1917' is watched.

I must confess that I am not an easy tear spectator. Therefore, when a feature film is able to break you both by the visual impact, with a reaction typical of Stendhal syndrome, as well as the emotion of the narrative and its accruals, you know that you are facing a unique work. And is that it is difficult to contain enthusiasm – and tears – in the face of a cinematic achievement as immense as '1917'.