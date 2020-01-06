Entertainment

Sam Mendes for '1917', Best Director

January 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
The category did not need to be called Best Director because there was no nominee. All the nominees were men, but you can not deny the great work of any of them. And the truth is that Sam Mendes won by surprise for '1917' to Martin Scorsese for 'The Irishman', Quentin Tarantino for 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood', Bong Joon-ho for 'Parasites' and Todd Phillips for 'Joker'.

However, it seems that this war story and, above all, its awesome shot sequence which makes up the entire film has conquered the Foreign Press Association of Hollywood. The favorite was Scorsese and Mendes did not hesitate to say that all the directors of the world are in the shadow of the greatness of the filmmaker of 'The Irish'. However, he won the prize, his second Golden Globe after which picked up by 'American Beauty'. '1917' will be released in Spain next January 10.

