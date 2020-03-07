Sam Heughan explains why he joined 'Bloodshot'

Share it:

A completely different version of Sam Heughan. As a cast member of the superhero tape 'Bloodshot'For Heughan this opportunity has been a litmus test to prove that it is not only Jamie Fraser In life, you can take risks with new characters without problems. And we don't say it, but he himself.

It has been in an interview with Collider where he Scottish actor has revealed that, although he is closely linked to his character in 'Outlander', whose fifth season is currently on air, when they offered him the opportunity to join the film with Vin Diesel the main reason that led him to accept the character was that it was "completely different" than he had been interpreting in the adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's novels: "To be honest, for me, it was mainly for character. It's completely different from Jamie Fraser " the actor recounted in the interview by explaining which had been the main incentive to join the film. And, indeed, here Heughan plays a completely different role. Moreover, it is the bad of history, so to speak: Jimmy Dalton, one of the protagonist's enemies, Ray Garrison

Also, I could not say no to a movie with Vin Diesel and the genre itself had it quite intrigued: "How can you refuse a Vin Diesel action movie? (…) It's a very interesting version of the comic book heroes. It's very dark"And he joined 'Bloodshot', the tape that, directed by Dave Wilson, introduces us to Ray Garrison (Diesel), a soldier fallen in combat who comes back to life turned into a killing machine enhanced with nanotechnology. Memories will return to your mind, leading you to want to discover the truth. Whatever it takes.

To improve skills

"It's not that you get bored or get lost along the way, but these other projects help," Heughan responded to the question of whether interpreting other characters "strengthens" his work in the film and television industry. "Go and do Bloodshot It gave me more skills, it gave me more security and made me realize that there are certain things I can do. Everything feedback to Outlander. You come back after learning some things. As an actor, it is important to try new things and stay fresh. These other projects give me more energy and give me more inspiration and excitement. Everything helps, "the actor added in the interview. And quite rightly, in life you learn by walking.