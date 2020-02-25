Sam Heughan and his favorite story of 'Outlander 5'

Share it:

This new season of 'Outlander' began taking us to the past, at the moment when a young man Jamie he receives the news of his mother's death from the mouth of Murtagh, who assures you that you can always count on the care and protection of your sponsor. Those who have already seen the first two episodes of the fifth season, which is broadcast in Spain via Movistar +, have already been able to verify that this promise will be difficult to fulfill now that, supposedly, both characters are in opposite sides.

Without doing spoiler of what happened but as a review, this new installment of episodes, which follows the fifth book of Diana Gabaldon, will have the revolt considered the precursor of the American Revolution as the backdrop. Therefore, the central axis will revolve around two sides, those who want to free themselves from the British yoke and those who do not. As leader of the rebels will be Murtagh, who Jamie must hunt because only then can he maintain the privileged position that the Frasers now have, that is, being loyal to the English crown. However, we all know, he included thanks to Claire, that the story does not end well for redcoats. And well, it's not that the English have ever been his best friends.

And although fiction tries to follow the books on tiptoe, precisely this Dilemma is something new. This has been pointed out Sam Heughan in an interview offered by Starz: "This is a story that it's not in the books. It is probably one of the biggest deviations of the books "the actor has begun saying, adding that this crossroads is, in his opinion, the best of the season and surely the worst dilemma we have ever seen the character face.

How far is Jamie willing to go by taking care of her family and her current life? Will he be able to end Murtagh? "I really can not tell you much more because it is a great story. But yes, it is a wonderful story and, of course, for Jamie, a very difficult situation," said the actor, who tells us that we will see many more flashbacks of the relationship between godfather and nephew. "It's my favorite story. Jamie always had that father figure in Murtagh. It has always been this presence that has guided him in some way and we will see some flashbacks great This season when Jamie was a child. That Jamie has to break that link and put Murtagh at a distance to protect Fraser Ranch is very difficult for Jamie. "

