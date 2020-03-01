General News

 Sam and Bucky are not really friends in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

March 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
Capture of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2020) in the Super Bowl spot

The words of actor Anthony Mackie moving forward “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” during the promotion of “Altered Carbon” They keep coming, offering us slight details of the scenario in which we will move when we see the series.

One of the main statements of his are some words in which he comments on the differences between the Marvel Studios movies and these series that are prepared for Disney +, and how, obviously, the series allow us to better develop relationships between characters. In this regard, he explains that not only Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes they never became friends in the past – when we saw them in the movies – but rather in the series they will still not be friends.

These Disney + series are going to be very different from movies. You have the experience of being able to live with these characters for six and eight hours, instead of a two-hour movie where they have a small contribution to the general universe.

We really managed to develop that relationship between the two of us, and you get to see how it develops. Because we were never really friends, and we are not really friends yet (laughs).

In another interview, Mackie once again addressed the great revelation that occurs at the end of "Avengers: Endgame" and that places him taking the witness from Steve Rogers as the new Captain America, which caused great displays of affection from many fans.

The response has been really overwhelming. I feel that it has calmed down a bit, but the film still has this iconic place in our generation, because people were very affected by it.

To all this is added a video of the set of shooting of the series in the neighborhood of Atlantic Station, in Atlanta, Georgia. In it we can see (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Two trucks how an explosion occurs. There is not much more context at the moment (FIN SPOILER).

Via information | Rotten Tomatoes TV | The Daily Beast



