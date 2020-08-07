Salvatore Esposito, the 5 best tests of the star of Gomorrah

Share it:

2014 was the year of the turning point for Salvatore Esposito: six years ago the actor originally from Mugnano di Napoli made his debut in the role of Genny Savastano, the ruthless (but not immediately) scion of the Camorra family protagonist of Gomorrah – The Series.

From then on Esposito, like his colleague Marco D'Amore, saw the doors of a well-deserved success open which led him, predictably, to establish himself as an actor even outside the context of the series inspired by the book by Roberto Saviano.

The number of appearances of the Neapolitan actor is still limited, given the few years of career behind him and the obvious devote much of his time to filming Gomorrah, but even so it is still possible to identify some absolutely positive proofs.

The first one that comes to mind is for example the one, albeit marginal, offered in the highly acclaimed Lo Chiamavano Jeeg Robot by Gabriele Mainetti; this followed Zeta – A Hip-Hop Story and Veleno, also these stories of suburbs, Roman in the first case and Neapolitan in the second.

In You Can Kiss the Spouse we finally see Esposito to the test with a comedy, with results that leave us very hopeful for the future; returning to the small screen, however, the consecration on the international audience that took place with Fargo, the show inspired by the Coen brothers' film. Have you already noticed Esposito in these interpretations? What do you think? Let us know in the comments!