Salvatore Esposito nostalgic on social media

The star of Gomorrah – The series, Salvatore Esposito, posted a nostalgic image of him on the set of the show with Marco D’Amore, and informed fans of the imminent start of filming for season 5. Broadcast since 2014 and based on Roberto Saviano’s best-seller of the same name , Gomorrah has become a cult in Italy and abroad.

“‘Chest’è’ Soon filming of the fifth and final season will resume …” Esposito wrote in the caption of the post, clearly leaking a nostalgic aura in his words and also in the posted image. The journey of Gomorrah – The series is moving towards the end. A series that won the hearts of viewers both in Italy and abroad, becoming a cult phenomenon and one of the most successful products ever of the Italian small screen.

In recent weeks, comments on the closing of the show have been wasted, with the words of the protagonists who commented on the imminent conclusion and their future.

Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore talked about the continuation of their career, after Gomorrah has given them fame and success over the past six years, since the series debuted on Sky.

