Salva Sevilla: "Thinking about playing seems crazy to me"

Save Seville it is very clear that the priority is that this pandemic ends as soon as possible and that everyone take care of themselves. Then soccer will come. The Mallorca footballer has defended this thesis in 'BE Sports', where he stated that "thinking about playing is crazy".

Seville does not believe coherently that when "you can't even go out" the world of football is planning scenarios for returning from the competition. "Many people have died And we have to be aware of this, "he said. In his opinion, all" we have a lot of life ahead "and football should be in the background because" the important thing is health. "

The midfielder has insisted that planning a next round of football is "crazy" and has assured that if you are in this debate it is because there are things that are not being done well. For him, the first thing is to "fix" the pandemic and then the rest will come: "If everything is fixed, if there are no infections, if there is security and the authorities allow it, go ahead. every 48 or 72 hours … or in August. The important thing is that this be solved, "he said bluntly.

On confinement, he stressed that all players they train every day from eleven in the morning via videoconference. Everyone enters first and then they make small groups. "We have tapes, bikes and weights," he said. As for family life – he is with his partner and three children – he acknowledges that although it seems that you have the whole day ahead sometimes "time is running out."

