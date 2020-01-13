Salma of Jordan, who is the princess who became the first female pilot of her country

Share it:

If you are passionate about royal families, today we give you some tips: move your eyes from London and the relatives of Queen Elizabeth II, go a little further and land in Jordan, where the coolest Royal Family of the moment awaits you. The clan of the Queen Rania of Jordan and of King Abdullah II it's nice to see (like in the Christmas 2019 photos) and the stories of their children who are growing up and preparing to work for the Crown are equally so. You heard that the Princess Salma of Jordan has become the first female pilot of your country? A truly power record for a 19 year old girl who literally made the history of her reign.

Queen Rania and Princess Salma on the day of her graduation.

Salma bin Abdullah is the nineteen year old sister of the Princess Iman of Jordan and the future king of the country, the Prince Hussein. During the official ceremony at Palazzo Salma he received a pin with wings, a symbol of aviation, directly from the hands of his father the king (who is also the commander of the Jordanian Armed Forces). The shot and the caption as a proud mother have highlighted even more a record that stands out for the inclusive and empowerment charge in one of the most avant-garde and growing realms of the Middle East of all. Brother Hussein also posted the family pilot's shot on his profile Instagram with words from proud brother.

There royal family of Jordan she is super united, serene and committed to politics and society. Salma of Jordan studied at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where she graduated in 2018 and with the passing of the theoretical and practical exam to become a pilot she conquered a not only personal, but also historical and social record.

The two daughters of Rania of Jordan Iman and Salma are very discreet and have been preparing to actively work for the Crown for several years. There Jordan, also thanks to the positive and open influence of Queen Rania, it is becoming a country to focus on (as well as a beautiful place for your 2020 travels) and the next generation of royals promises very well also thanks to the primacy of Princess Salma .

