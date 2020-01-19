TV Shows

Salma Hayek's daughter steals glances on Instagram

January 19, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Valentina Paloma, daughter of Mexican actress Salma Hayek and French tycoon François-Henri Pinault, is already 12 years old and is a very pretty and intelligent girl.

In different media it has been written about Salma Hayek's daughter who has a lot of character and personality, something that attracts a lot of attention.

Very rarely her parents place images of her on her personal Instagram accounts next to little Valentina, however, in some who have shown, she looks how big and healthy she looks.

Valentina Paloma was born on September 21, 2007 in Los Angeles, California, United States and with her arrival she came to radically change the lives of her famous parents.

After her birth, Salma moved away a few months from the stage to devote herself to the care of the little girl, who is her reason for being, just like her husband's.

Professionally speaking, Salma has achieved a place in the world of international entertainment, and in the family field, without a doubt you can presume that it has also been performed.

Valentina Paloma has shown that she is not shy before the media and in September 2012 she paraded at the hands of her parents at the Venice Film Festival.

Little Valentina Paloma has attracted attention because at her young age she is a very well-developed girl and surely in the not too distant future she will show that she wants to direct her life through the arts, as her mother Salma has done.

.

