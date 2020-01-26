Salma Hayek will be a presenter at the Golden Globes this Sunday

Share it:

Salma Hayek will be one of the presenters at the Golden Globes, whose 77th edition will take place this Sunday, January 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, United States.

Sofía Vergara and Ana de Armas will also be presenters at the awards organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Ana de Armas, in addition to presenting one of those awards, is nominated for recognition for the best actress in a comedy or musical film for her work on “Knives out"By Rian Johnson.

The Golden Globes will also feature presenters such as Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek, Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig.

As well as Chris Evans, Margot Robbie, Harvey Keitel, Dakota Fanning, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Ted Danson, Pierce Brosnan and Tim Allen.

Ricky Gervais, who was already the master of ceremonies in four editions of the Golden Globes, will again be the host of the awards this year.

The nominees

The movie "Marriage Story“, By Noah Baumbach, he starts as an outstanding candidate with six nominations, one more than those who have“The Irishman“, By Martin Scorsese, and“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood“, By Quentin Tarantino.

The Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar is the favorite to win the prize for the best foreign film for “Pain and glory“, A film for which its protagonist, Antonio Banderas, was nominated for the Golden Globe for the best actor in a dramatic film.

Ana de Armas will not be the only Latin nominee, as Jennifer López could also win an award for best supporting actress for her participation in “Hustlers".

In the television sections, “Chernobyl","The crown" Y "Unbelievable”Nominations dominate with four nominations per head.

With information from EFE.

