Salma Hayek puts on “guaraches” with socks, and they compare her with “La Chimoltrufia”

Again, the actress Salma Hayek caused controversy in social networks for her extravagant outfit, because although she dressed in garments of a luxurious brand, she received strong criticism, it was even compared to “The Chimoltrufia”.

During the weekend, the Veracruz actress visited New York to premiere her new film entitled “Like a Boss”, in which she shares credits with Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, and like a fashionista, she used Gucci brand garments.

Surely, the producer and businesswoman has Gucci's outfits and accessories before anyone else, because she is part of the luxury brand conglomerate of her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek used a long navy blue dress, and what caught her attention were the brown sandals with blue socks, a detail that many liked.

“What facades do you have that you don't have money for a decent dress? 🙄 (sic) ”; “You are beautiful and with an elegant taste, but those shoes are horrible !!! (sic)"; ““ How ugly Shoes 😳 (sic) ”; “Flip flops with socks ??? 😮 (sic) ”; "How weird you dressed as an old lady … (sic)"; "You were inspired by chimoltrufia (sic)," they wrote.

