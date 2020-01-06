TV Shows

Salma Hayek looks shocking neckline at the Golden Globes

January 6, 2020
Edie Perez
The actress Salma Hayek, originally from Veracruz, makes her way through the Red Carpet of the Golden Globes 2020 and impacts the audience with her sensual cleavage. He sports a daring outfit that makes his bubis stand out and was the object of men's and women's eyes.

According to reports in different news portals, Salma Hayek gave the surprise in the aforementioned Red Carpet when she appeared smiling, but wearing a cleavage that left her "personality" exposed.

Salma, who is considered an international star, is always present as a guest at the best international events and at the 2020 Golden Globes, which are held this Sunday in Los Angeles, California, could not be absent.

Salma Hayek wears a Gucci dress at the 2020 Golden Globes. Photo by Jordan Strauss / AP

Elegant and with a lot of bearing, this is how Salma can be seen in the images that were taken this afternoon and that are already going around the world through social networks.

Salma, at 53 years of age, has become an international celebrity, a true movie star in Hollywood and a woman who always stands out for her beauty and personality.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

