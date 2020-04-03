General News

 Salma Hayek excited to finally be a superhero in Eternals

April 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Salma Hayek as Ajak in Eternals (2021)

Promoting the movie "Eternals" It has undergone, like the rest of the Marvel Studios movies, a major change. A delay of three months that will make the promotion of the film take a few months to start. However, we get, after a time without official news, statements from the actress Salma Hayek.

His words come thanks to the new issue of the magazine Total Film, in which the actress is sincere and recognizes that she has been waiting for years for the opportunity to become a superhero, and this time she will also be in charge of leading the group.

At 53 years old – finally! – I can be a superhero. I play Ajak, who is the leader of the superheroes And they are all people you would never have imagined. Except Angelina (Jolie). Angelina she was born to be a superhero!

In addition to this, the actor Kumail Nanjiani, Kingo In the film, he has already commented on Twitter the news of the film's delay until 2021, and invites us to be reasonable and understand that the film's release date is the least important at the moment.

There are many more important things that are happening in the world right now. The Eternals release date has moved from November 6, 2020 to February 12, 2021. So be careful, wash your hands, stay away from crowds, social distance, and we'll see you in February.

Via information | Total Film | Games Radar

