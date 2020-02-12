Salma Hayek ended up in the hospital after the Oscar Awards

Share it:

Salma Hayek surprised her followers by sharing through her official Instagram account that the night of the 2020 Oscar Awards was spent in a hospital because her companion had a small accident for which she had to be treated as an emergency.

With a series of photographs, Salma explained in detail what happened and why he had to finish in the hospital the rest of the night of the awards, and that Evelyn O'Neill, also his manager, had to attend after fracturing the wrist unexpectedly the same night.

As the parties were just getting started my date, friend, and manager, Evelyn O'Neill had a little accident, and I had to rush her to the ER where we spent the rest of the Oscar night until the sun came up. Thank you to the doctors and the staff of Cedars-Sinai for your professionalism and kindness. And Evelyn, I've never seen anyone take so much pain with so much grace! You are a champ.





In these photographs it can be noted that, despite what happened, Salma and Evelyn did not lose the glamor during their stay in the hospital, since both appeared with a bright blue dress and an elegant black dress with applications respectively.

This quickly generated a wave of comments on the social network, which highlighted the humility and empathy that the Veracruz actress who triumphs in Hollywood cinema has.

Salma that speaks a lot about you, if you are another type of person you leave her in the hospital and you are going to show off your beautiful dress, but I see that you are a very human person congratulations !! "," This is how affection is demonstrated " , "How beautiful I loved the empathy you had with your friend Hugs" were some of the comments.

It is worth mentioning that on his way through the red carpet Sala Hayek looked like a whole Greek Goddess and stole all eyes with her long white asymmetric dress of the Gucci brand, which accompanied with a silver leaf crown that made the match Perfect with your outfit.