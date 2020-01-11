Salma Hayek confesses whether her bust was operated or not

Share it:

Actress Salma Hayek, who has acted in films such as Maricahi and Bandidas, and is originally from Veracruz, Mexico, drew attention in the past 2020 Golden Globes because of the size of her bust.

In social networks they commented that Salma Hayek if she looked her grown bust was because very possibly she had had surgery, and it is the same actress who explains why she looked a little big.

According to a report in different news portals, Hayek gave an interview to the media in the United States and said he has a few extra kilos.

I feel good. I'm 53 years old, why not? The truth is that I have gained a lot of weight and that is where I am going. There was no fix, but I will lose weight and everything will return to normal, my back is not happy. ”

Salma Hayek, the famous wife of the French businessman François-Henry Pinault was spectacular in his passage through the Red Carpet in the Golden Globes, last Sunday in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The actress wore an outfit of the Gucci brand, consisting of a blue king top with a large neckline and a white skirt.

And also in social networks there was someone who commented that the famous did not go to the Golden Globes with the appropriate attire.

Salma is currently working on the filming of the movie The Eternals, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays Ajak.









In this film, Hayek acts alongside other celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.