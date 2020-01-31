Salma Hayek arrives at the cinema with Partners in War

Share it:

Salma Hayek's new film, Socias en Guerra, hits theaters in Mexico this Friday. The plot also features Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish.

In Partners in War, Salma Hayek gives life to a red-haired tycoon from the world of beauty and is a film that has comedy and drama dyes.

According to information in different news portals, Hayek plays Claire Luna, who does business with two important businesswomen and they realize that she wants to cheat them, so they fight to prevent this from happening.

The world of beauty is about to get ugly, ”says the poster of the film directed by Miguer Arteta, originally from Puerto Rico.

In Partners in War Billy Porter, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair, Karan Soni, Ashley Johnson and Jacob Latimore also perform.







