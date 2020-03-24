Sales of physical games triples in the UK and Animal Crossing: New Horizons breaks records

Share it:

Since its launch, Nintendo Switch has received many essential works and among them there are even new titles from the Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda franchise, even so none of those releases have been able to compete with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now the only game that has sold the most units during its first three days of life in the UK.

Only the combined sales of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are able to look face to face at this new installment of the nice life simulator that has come to Nintendo Switch to continue expanding its fan phenomenon. And the most spectacular thing is that these figures only take into account sales in physical format at a time when digital sales must have rebounded due to the fear of going out to buy that has existed since the paralyzed COVID-19 pandemic half a planet.

The best-selling games in the United Kingdom during this record day where the sale of physical games has tripled compared to other previous months are the following (listed by GameIndustry.biz):

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Doom: Eternal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Grand Theft Auto 5 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Forza Horizon 4 Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled Red Dead Redemption 2

Some 475,000 games have been sold in physical format in the last seven days, which according to the distributors is due to the fact that the players have been preparing to spend long days at home to try to stop the contagion in this pandemic. Furthermore, this has happened in the United Kingdom, where the Boris Johnson government decided not to compel quarantine and not to paralyze the country's activity, preferring that the population be immunized by mass contagion, assuming thousands of deaths along the way.