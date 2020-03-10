SaldaPress announces The Walking Dead in Aeternum, a special box set for comics

Share it:

The Walking Dead it is one of the best known American comics of these last generations. Kirkman has created an intense and full of twists story that has also had an adaptation as a TV series. Unfortunately for fans, the story came to an end last year. But in Italy there is still something that the series has to give.

A few days ago, SaldaPress had anticipated the arrival of an announcement for the Italian edition of The Walking Dead. After a few days of silence, the Italian publishing house has revealed what it was during a live on the well-known streaming site Twitch in the afternoon of 9 March 2020.

The SaldaPress live has communicated to readers that The Walking Dead will receive a worthy ending with an exceptional box set. The Walking Dead in Aeternum will be a box set available from May 2020 and that will contain the numbers of The Walking Dead from 67 to 70, or the last issues of Kirkman's comics. The covers of these four issues will however be designed in a variant version by four Italian illustrators and with a reference to well-known local works of art.

The Walking Dead in Aeternum will naturally be in a limited edition while the numbers of The Walking Dead with variant covers will also be available in single sale. However, the latter will be slightly different from the editions in the box given that the numbers contained therein will be devoid of the classic logo of The Walking Dead and the black band that bears the title of the volume.

After its end, The Walking Dead was confirmed as the best-selling comic of the decade with the number one on the top of the charts.