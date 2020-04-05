Sakura Wars: revealed the total of the episodes of the animated series

Share it:

The official site of the animated series of Sakura Wars revealed on Friday that the anime will feature four home video editions, containing a total of twelve episodes. The anime began on April 3 on Tokyo MX.

Manabu Ono (Sword Art Online: Alicization, The Irregular at Magic High School, The Asterisk War) he directs the anime at the Sangzigen studio. Tatsuhiko Urahata (Saki, Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere), was responsible for writing the screenplay in collaboration with Ono.

Kohei Tanaka, the music composer of the video game – including the most recent one – created the musical sector of the anime. The cast members include the names of Ayane Sakura, Maaya Uchida, Hibiku Yamamura, Ayaka Fukuhara, Saori Hayami, many of whom confirm their role from the previous animated series.

Sakura Taisen, known in the West as Sakura Wars, is a brand that has received several video game iterations over time. The most recent project has seen the collaboration with one of the most renowned artists of the Japanese comics scene, Tite Kubo, who created the character design. It is inevitable, in fact, to see more than a few similarities with Bleach in the aesthetic impact of the work.

Sakura Wars made its debut a few days ago, and opening and ending have been revealed for the first time.