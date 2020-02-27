Entertainment

Sakura Wars debuts in April: announcement, opening and ending dates revealed

February 27, 2020
Already announced for several months, the debut of Shin Sakura Taisen, anime based on the well-known video game, is about to arrive. The project will also participate in the master Tite Kubo who packaged an illustration published on Weekly Shonen Jump. After several trailers and various information disclosed, the expected transmission date arrives as well as the acronyms.

The official site of New Sakura Wars, this is the official western name of the project, has revealed that the broadcast will air on April 3 at 22:00 Japanese time on Tokyo MX. Subsequently it will be aired in late night on BS11. The official Sakura Wars website then released two new videos, this time focused on the opening and ending of New Sakura Wars.

As you can see in the first tweet below, on the notes of the song "Geki! Teikoku Kagekidan – Shinshо̄" the opening of the anime develops, while in the second tweet we can listen to "Sakura Yumemishi". The two videos then accompany the already published trailer of Sakura Wars.

The cast includes Ayane Sakura (Sakura), Maaya Uchida (Hatsuho), Hibiku Yamamura (Azami), Ayaka Fukuhara (Anastasia) and Saori Hayami (Claris) who also sang the two acronyms. The animation staff also includes Masashi Kudo, well-known animator of Bleach, who will play the role of character designer here.

