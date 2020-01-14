Sainz loses more than six minutes in the ninth stage, but still leads the general in the Dakar

Share it:

French rider Stéphane Peterhansel (Mini) won the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally on Tuesday, followed 15 seconds from Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota), which has greatly shortened the advantage that the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Mini) had as the leader of the race.

Sainz finished fourth, 6 minutes and 31 seconds from Peterhansel, so the Madrid continues first in the general classification of the Rally, but now with just 24 seconds ahead of Al Attiyah and 6 minutes and 38 seconds over the Frenchman.

Fernando Alonso (Toyota) managed to finish ninth, in a complicated stage for the Formula 1 champion because he was the second car to leave and had hardly references of the route to follow. Thus the cars that left behind took advantage of it and rolled faster than the Spaniard, including Sainz.

The Madrid attacked from the start, aware that it was the twelfth car to leave and should reach as soon as possible the three vehicles that came out ahead of him to prevent his two top rivals for victory from eating him ground.

However, the double winner of the Dakar (2010 and 2018) apparently suffered a puncture that caused him to lose about five minutes in the third quarter of the stage on Peterhansel, who was the fastest driver in the whole stage except for the first sector.

Sainz could no longer recover that difference in the rest of the route even though he had approximately 200 kilometers ahead.

Thus the Rally reaches its last three stages with everything to be decided between the three fastest drivers on cars and with a marathon stage ahead, which will be held on Wednesday where the drivers will not have mechanics to repair their units.

It was one of the best days in this edition of the Dakar Rally for the Spaniard Joan 'Nani' Roma (Borgward), which although he finished out of the top ten he did it less than 14 minutes from the winner of the stage.

The ninth day of competition of the Dakar was the longest of the entire race, with 886 kilometers, of which 476 were liaison and 410 timed on land and sand, mostly.

The route passed through the desert of southern Saudi Arabia between Wadi Al Dawasir and Haradh, an oil enclave where Ghawar is located, the largest oilfield in the world, with an average daily production of one million barrels of crude oil.

From this point the marathon stage on Wednesday will enter the "Empty Room" of Saudi Arabia, an area of ​​desert and dunes of 650,000 square kilometers practically uninhabited, where the caravan will arrive very close to the border with the United Arab Emirates.

The Dakar 2020 is played entirely in Saudi Arabia from January 5 to 17, with twelve stages and a route of almost 8,000 kilometers, of which more than 5,000 are timed, starting in Jeddah, the second largest city in the country, and ending in Qiddiya, a large leisure city to be built on the outskirts from the capital Riad.