Saints Row The Third: Remastered is announced for PC, PS4 and Xbox One

A complete remastering of the video game Saints Row: The Third It will arrive on May 22 to PC, PS4 and Xbox One with visual improvements and other novelties that intend for us to enjoy one of the best adventures of this hooligan franchise again.

Those responsible for Deep Silver and Volition have worked together again to redesasapland more than 4,000 elements of the game so that it looks according to the times.

The three sets of expansion missions and the more than 30 original downloadable content have been remastered and are included in one set to add hours of playful gameplay style. The remastered edition will inspire new players and fans of the original to revisit the redesasaplanded city of Steelport and delight in the glorious world of Saints.

In the history of this game, the protagonists have already taken control of their city and must face El Sindicato, an organization that threatens to take power away from them and deprive them of their comforts.

At the time this third installment in the Volition franchise was a video game highly celebrated for offering the open-world action that could be found in other titles combined with a unique sense of humor, totally hilarious weapons and vehicles, and a satisfying cooperative experience. All this will be intact and at the same time enhanced in the remastering that has been rumored for some time.

In this report dedicated to remastering, we investigate the great changes that you are going to be able to discover within this recently announced game.