Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac, Cristal dominates the ice in a 600 euro figure

Despite the epic of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac stopped for several years now in its sequel “Next Dimension”, the franchise continues to be talked about thanks to a popularity with few equals that guarantees the brand new items for merchandising every day, the last of which is offered at a high price.

The serialization of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac continues to be the mirror of an eccentric author whose career, between alcohol and disordered ideas, has made a lot of talk about itself. Despite this, his masterpiece has become an icon of the medium as well as one of the best known titles on the Japanese shonen scene. The work is still today one of the most prolific series of Shueisha which continues to support the franchise through merchandising.

Tsume Studio he took advantage of the opportunity to pay homage to the chivalrous epic of his home Weekly Shonen Jump in a splendid scale model, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The protagonist of the statuette is Cristal, the Knight of the Swan, intent on defending his constellation in the noble pose that characterizes the iconic character. The figure, in 1/6 scale, is proposed for the important figure of 629 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. Finally, delivery is expected during the first months of 2022.

