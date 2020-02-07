Saint Seiya: the knight Gemini shines with gold in an action figure worth almost 600 euros

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Saint Seiya it is one of the most flourishing franchises in the world, especially in Japan where the series has many animated transpositions. The success of the title is so impressive that even Netflix has claimed a remake, although the final result did not meet the expectations of demanding fans.

Masami KurumadaStrengthened by his jewel, he continued to invent new Saint Seiya manga from time to time, creating a halo of confusion regarding the works currently under serialization and the incomplete ones. Anyway, the mighty franchise it still enjoys incredible merchandising which, every year, has extraordinary results.

As evidence of this success, recently Leviathan and SC Studio joined together in an unprecedented collaboration to create an incredible scale model with the theme "The Knights of the Zodiac". Protagonist in this crazy action figure is Gemini, in his golden armor, intent on hitting powerful attacks. From the dimensions of 43 x 73 (cm), the statuette i already available for pre-order on the official website at the modest sum of 592 euros, about 600 with the attached shipping costs. The distribution, however, is set for the last quarter of 2020.

A look at the high quality model, in this regard, you can give it thanks to the gallery attached at the bottom of the news. And you, however, what do you think of this beautiful action figure, do you like it? Tell us yours with a comment below.