Saint Seiya: the Golden Knights behind Athena in the last figure of AS Studio

Masami Kurumada's masterpiece, Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac, is one of the most popular Shonen works in the world. Despite the ambiguity of numerous productions inherent to the franchise, the mythical saga inspired by Greek mythology has conquered millions of fans around the globe.

In the last period the merchandising linked to the series has been particularly strengthened, confirming the numerous themed objects presented in the last period. Particular attention has been given to some model companies that have collaborated to reproduce scale statuettes of some of the Golden Knights.

On the same wave line stands the splendid figure curated by AS Studio, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays three of Athena's soldiers most appreciated by the community, or Aries, Scorpio and Leo, respectively the keepers of the armor of Aries, Scorpio and Leo. The model in question, with dimensions of 55 x 37 x 44 (in cm), is offered to the public at a price of 395 euros, in addition to any shipping costs. Finally, delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2020.

And you, instead, what do you think of this particular statuette, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below. Before saying goodbye, we remind you that among our pages there are some curiosities about the sensei Masami Kurumada, such as the title originally planned for Saint Seiya.