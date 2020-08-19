Saint Seiya: the eighth sense and the Knight of the Virgin in the last figure of FOC Studio

Share it:

While writing Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac Masami Kurumada was particularly careful in delineating the personalities of the most important characters in the franchise with obsessive care, starting with the protagonists up to the Golden Knights. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the latter are among the most popular with fans.

Those who were honored to don the splendid golden robe found themselves at an unparalleled level of power, to the point that the sensei was forced to design the Divine Armor for the continuation of the story. Despite this, he has taken on a prominent place among the most cryptic and fascinating Knights Shaka of the Virgin, or more commonly known by the name "Virgo"in the famous adaptation of Mediaset.

The keeper of the Virgo constellation, in fact, was the only one among the owners of the Armor to possess the eighth sense, that is, that innate ability to be able to enter the Underworld alive. Kurumada outlined his character as the reincarnation of Buddha, which is why his skills had to sound adequate to "the man closest to God". Anyway, in Shaka's honor, FOC Studio has created a splendid scale model with a height of about 37 cm, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, and has proposed it in two different versions respectively from 440 and 490 euros.

And you, instead, what do you think of this figure, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below, but not before taking a look at WWF Studio's latest Saint Seiya-themed figurine.