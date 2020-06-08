Entertainment

Saint Seiya: the Cosmos of Pegasus burns in a figure of about 400 euros

June 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
Many years after Masami Kurumada's masterpiece, Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac, the work still continues to fascinate thousands of fans around the world. The popularity is such that, cyclically, new themed series emerge from the Japanese industry, some of which were created by the same author.

Kurumada's ingenious idea created an icon of Japanese culture, a work that borrowed splendid Greek mythology to create a unique of its kind. However, occasionally, the franchise will return to be talked about through some historical sensei statements, such as the time the author revealed the temporary name of Saint Seiya.

In honor of this extraordinary popularity, the company Legendary Collectibles wanted to pay homage to the series through a scale model, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The statuette in question, measuring 70x40x45 cm, portrays the protagonist of "The Knights of the Zodiac", or the hero of the Constellation of Pegasus. The figure is already available for pre-order on the official website at the modest sum of 388 euros, plus any shipping costs for a total of about 400 euros. The expedition, however, is scheduled, barring unforeseen circumstances, in the last quarter of 2020. But speaking of Saint Seiya, did you know why Kurumada created the Divine Armor?

And you, however, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

