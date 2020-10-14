Saint Seiya: The Armor of the Bull shines in the figure of Titan Jacky Art Studio

Despite not all television series related to Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac have left their mark, the franchise continues to be one of the most popular titles in the world, thanks above all to a very close community to the work inspired by the fascinating Greek mythology and the splendid constellations.

Behind the ingenious idea of ​​Armor there are many characters all different from each other, with their own characterization and a different life experience. Among them stand out above all the mythical ones Knights of the Golden Armor belonging to the army of Athena. Speaking of which, what do you think of this splendid scale reproduction of JacksDo Studio’s Sagittarius armor?

The Masami Kurumada series has enjoyed one of the most prolific merchandise in the world for years, including epic collaborations and numerous themed items. Recently Titan Jacky Art Studio wanted to pay homage to the franchise through a scale model dedicated to Taurus Aldebaran, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news. The statuette, proposed with a height of 40 cm, will not be available before 2021, even if the company has already activated the pre-orders of the figures today. Except for price changes, therefore, it will be possible to purchase the reproduction of the rider at the important figure of 630 euros to which any shipping costs are added.

And you, however, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.