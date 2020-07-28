Saint Seiya: the Armor of the Bull is back in vogue in the latest creation of WWF Studio

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac it is an immortal work, with a solid franchise that has roots in an extremely loyal community. Even today, in fact, the iconic armors of the series continue to fascinate tens of thousands of fans around the world.

The workhorse of the franchise continues to be the thriving merchandising dedicated to the masterpiece of Masami Kurumada, composed of hundreds of themed objects that come out on the market daily. Among the most purchased objects, of course, the scale models stand out, reproductions of the iconic characters that have characterized the adventures of the Knights of the Zodiac even in its spin-offs.

Speaking of which, have you taken a look at the latest JacksDo Studio figurine dedicated to Sagittarius Armor? In any case, always on the same wave line the new model stands out WWF Studio, the same that we have attached to the bottom of the news, dedicated to none other than Taurus Aldebaran, the knight of the Bull Armor. The figure in question, approximately 52 cm high, is offered to the public at a price of around 495 euros, plus any shipping costs.

And you, however, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below, but not before discovering this curiosity about Saint Seiya and the origins behind the Divine Armor.