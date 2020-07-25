Entertainment

Saint Seiya: the Armor of Sagittarius shines in the last figure of JacksDo Studio

July 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

To date, despite some stumbling along its path, Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac it continues to be one of the most popular shonen works in the world. Sensei Masami Kurumada has managed to come up with a fascinating story characterized by the powers of shining and deadly armor.

During the adventures of our heroes, the author took advantage of this to show his readers the many types of armor that characterize the franchise, on all the Golden ones and the famous "Divine" ones. But speaking of the iconic Armor, are you curious to know the origins behind the brilliant idea of ​​Kurumada?

Anyway, in honor of the extraordinary popularity that the franchise has worldwide, JacksDo Studio wanted to pay homage to the famous work with a splendid figure, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The absolute protagonist of the scale model is the charming Armor of Sagittarius, proposed in the dimensions of 42 x 32 x 32 (in cm) and in three different variants. Each piece is already available at pre-order at modest figure of 285 euros to which are added any shipping costs. The delivery, however, is scheduled for the last quarter of 2020.

READ:  ONE PIECE: a sentence from the new ally makes us understand the real problem of Wanokuni

And you, instead, what do you think of this particular figure, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.