Saint Seiya: the Armor of Sagittarius shines in the last figure of JacksDo Studio

To date, despite some stumbling along its path, Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac it continues to be one of the most popular shonen works in the world. Sensei Masami Kurumada has managed to come up with a fascinating story characterized by the powers of shining and deadly armor.

During the adventures of our heroes, the author took advantage of this to show his readers the many types of armor that characterize the franchise, on all the Golden ones and the famous "Divine" ones. But speaking of the iconic Armor, are you curious to know the origins behind the brilliant idea of ​​Kurumada?

Anyway, in honor of the extraordinary popularity that the franchise has worldwide, JacksDo Studio wanted to pay homage to the famous work with a splendid figure, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The absolute protagonist of the scale model is the charming Armor of Sagittarius, proposed in the dimensions of 42 x 32 x 32 (in cm) and in three different variants. Each piece is already available at pre-order at modest figure of 285 euros to which are added any shipping costs. The delivery, however, is scheduled for the last quarter of 2020.

And you, instead, what do you think of this particular figure, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.