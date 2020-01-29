Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers is the new free to play game for Android and iOS

Share it:

Bandai Namco has just announced the return of the Knights of the Zodiac with a new game for smartphones and tablets entitled Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers.

The title in question, coming as free to play for both devices Android that iOS, will allow us to participate in 1 on 1 clashes starring the most famous silver and gold knights. Unlike other games of this type, the combat system provides for the alternation of the players, who will have to take turns to make their move. It also appears that each character belongs to a specific category of knights, each with its own pros and cons. According to what is stated in the game sheet, it will also be possible to jump into the story mode entitled Cosmo Chronicle Episode, in which we can also listen to some of the famous songs of the series like Pegasus Fantasy.

An official release date of the game is not yet known, but know that it is already possible to pre-register on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Waiting to find out more details about the game, we leave you with the two trailers that show videos and gameplay of Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers.