Saint Seiya: Sasha is the stunning reincarnation of Athena in the TPA Studio figure

Saint Seiya is an immortal franchise, a title that despite its age continues to stand as a young and contemporary series. Even today, in fact, several generations continue to grow together with the adventures of the Knights of the Zodiac who, since the past, have silently contributed to protecting humanity.

Thanks to the extraordinary success of the work, from time to time new projects inspired by the franchise emerge even if not all are able to meet the expectations of an extremely demanding public regarding the masterpiece of Masami Kurumada, just think of the controversial remake of the anime by Netflix that failed to convince the community due to some particularly questionable choices.

Despite this, some productions like The Lost Canvas instead they helped to reveal interesting details of the past through the history of charismatic and intriguing characters, above all the reincarnation of Athena of the eighteenth century. In this regard, the fascinating Sasha was recently the protagonist of a scale reproduction by TPA Studio. The splendid model in question, 53 cm high, you can admire it at the bottom of the news and is proposed to the public at the an important figure of 495 euros. In any case, the attention to detail and the rendering of the statuette have still greatly satisfied fans of the series.

And you, however, what do you think of this model of Sasha, do you like it? Let us know with a comment in the appropriate box below.