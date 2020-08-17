Saint Seiya: Pegasus' full scale armor for "only" 2,500 euros

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Childhood is one of the periods in which creativity swarms behind the imagination, especially in those times when the television stations broadcast the episodes of those action anime. How many, admit it, have always wanted to wear the mythical armor of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac?

Masami Kurumada's work is an icon of Japanese culture, especially with regard to the international shonen scene. The battles between constellations, disguised in beautiful colored armor, accompanied the childhood of millions of fans, some of whom still continue to support the franchise inspired by Greek mythology. Precisely for this reason, in fact, the companies continue to make scale reproductions of the characters and the splendid armor of the work.

In this regard, recently, Weapon House has decided to put one on the market 1: 1 scale reproduction of the Pegasus Armor, the same as the iconic protagonist. The clothing suitable for a cosplay of high quality, made by hand, is offered to the public at the monstre figure of 2,275 euros to which another 227 euros are added for shipping. An exorbitant price that, however, has already convinced hundreds of buyers who have already purchased one of the models available.

And you, instead, what do you think of this full-scale Pegastus Armor, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.