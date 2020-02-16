Saint Seiya, free mobile games: the best apps on the Knights of the Zodiac in video!

Share it:

Over the years, the manga work signed by Masami Kurumada has become a real cult phenomenon, which has crossed Japanese borders to find success even in the rest of the world, including Europe.

It is therefore not surprising that the iconic armor of the Knights of the Zodiac over time they also landed in the videludic universe, giving life to a wide range of titles. To celebrate the arrival of the second Season of Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac on Netflix, the editorial staff of Everyeye therefore thought of elaborating an interesting thematic review.

In a dedicated video, we will tell you about the best free games that have colonized mobile platforms with their cosmos over time, both iOS be Android. From Saint Seiya Cosmo Slottle to Saint Seiya Big Bang Cosmo, passing through Jumputi Heroes, Saint Seiya Cosmo Fantasy, Saint Seiya Galaxy Spirits and others, the selection of proposals is indeed quite vast. News are also on the horizon: with the recent announcement of Saint Seiya Shining Soldiers, Bandai Namco confirmed that Athena's protectors are ready to put their courage at the service of justice also during 2020.

To find out all the details on these multiple mobile titles, we invite you to view the our dedicated video: you can find it directly at the opening of this news and, of course, also on the Everyeye.it YouTube channel.