Sailor Moon: the warriors and Pegasus in action in the trailer of the new film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sailor Moon Crystal, the reboot of the animated series of the nineties featuring the young sailor, takes up where he left us 4 years ago, adapting the last narrative arc of the original work of Naoko Takeuchi through two films.

The films will have the wording Sailor Moon Eternal and will be co-produced by Toei Animation is DEEN study. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the release date of the first film is confirmed for September 11 in Japanese theaters. In the trailer recently distributed by Toei Animation it is possible to see a mysterious winged unicorn that surely old fans of the opera will recognize. The exit window for the second film has not yet been revealed, but we are expecting some news from it soon Naoko Takeuchi which is currently overseeing the work.

Chiaki Kon, after the excellent work done with the direction of the third season of Sailor Moon Crystal, will return to direct the film. Kazuko Tadano, after taking care of the original series of the nineties, he will return to take care of the character design of the characters, while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Jojo's Bizarre Adventures) will take care of the script.

As for the cast, the return of Kotono Mitsuishi as Sailor Moon's voice, Sailor Mercury's Hisako Kanemoto, Sailor Mars 'Rina Satou, Sailor Jupiter's Ami Koshimizu, Sailor Venus' Shizuka Itou and Sailor Chibiusa's Misato Fukuen is confirmed. The main news is the announcement of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Voice of Soma in Food Wars) official interpreter of Pegasus.

Did you know that manga in Italy is available in a new Star Comics edition called Sailor Moon Eternal? Are you excited about the new movies coming up? If you just can't resist, we recommend a rewatch from the original series, the first episodes of Sailor Moon are available on Youtube.