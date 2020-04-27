Entertainment

Sailor Moon: the script of the first episode appears on the net, curious to read it?

April 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
Sailor Moon it is one of those immortal works that fills the hearts of fans with joy and nostalgia just to hear about it. The manga shojo by Naoko Takeuchi thanks to the animated adaptation of the nineties has quickly become a cult for all genres and ages and still thanks to the new remakes it is gathering new fans.

In these days of global pandemic, we have received an unexpected but extremely welcome gift from Kotono Mitsuishi, official voice of Usagi Tsukino (also known as Bunny). The voice actress decided that it was now time to reveal something more about the character who made her an icon all over the world, so she said she had recently found the original script of the very first episodes dating back to almost thirty years ago and he shared the photos on twitter.

In the images at the bottom of the news it is possible to observe how the script still presents the notes of Mitsuishi herself with precise indications highlighted in red. Rapidly the fans went out of their way to translate the page and it didn't take long to understand that the text in question was just one of the most iconic quotes in the series. Yes, you have already guessed which famous moment we are talking about: Power of the Moon Crystal, come to me! This iconic phrase in fact marks the end of her life as a normal student and projects her into the Olympus of heroines.

Have you already looked at the trailer for the new movie Sailor Moon Eternal? If you want to watch the script scene, we recommend you catch up on the first episodes of Sailor Moon on Youtube.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

